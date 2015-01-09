FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: State Dept. studying Nebraska ruling on Keystone XL
January 9, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

White House: State Dept. studying Nebraska ruling on Keystone XL

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is studying a decision by the Nebraska Supreme Court that denied a challenge over the route of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline and the White House will wait for that process to continue, a spokesman said on Friday.

“The State Department is examining the court’s decision as part of its process to evaluate whether the Keystone XL Pipeline project serves the national interest. As we have made clear, we are going to let that process play out,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz said in a statement.

Regardless of the court ruling, Schultz said President Barack Obama would veto a congressional bill requiring approval of the controversial project from Canada.

“If presented to the president, he will veto the bill,” Schultz said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)

