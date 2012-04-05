FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anti-Kony group releases follow-up to viral video
April 5, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 6 years

Anti-Kony group releases follow-up to viral video

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - The anti-Kony group Invisible Children released a new video on Thursday as a follow-up to the viral ‘Kony 2012’ film aimed at waking up the world to atrocities committed by Ugandan rebel leader Joseph Kony and his Lord’s Resistance Army.

“We want people to dig deeper into this conflict and actively engage in the solutions,” Ben Keesey, CEO of Invisible Children, said in a statement announcing the new video. “Beyond Famous is a call to turn global awareness into informed action.” (Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Paul Thomasch)

