US stops food aid to North Korea after missile launch -W.House
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 13, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

US stops food aid to North Korea after missile launch -W.House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 13 (Reuters) - The United States will not go forward with planned food aid to North Korea, the White House said on Friday, after the impoverished nation unsuccessfully tried to launch a long-range missile which Washington had warned would have consequences.

“We are not going forward with an agreement to provide them with any assistance,” White House National Security Council spokesman Ben Rhodes told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama to Florida. (Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen)

