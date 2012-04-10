FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says N.Korea should forgo missile launch
April 10, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 6 years ago

Clinton says N.Korea should forgo missile launch

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday North Korea’s planned rocket launch this week would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and Pyongyang should forgo the launch if it wants a better future for its people.

“I would just underscore that if North Korea wants a peaceful, better future for their people, it should not conduct another launch that would be a direct threat to regional security,” she told reporters after talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba.

