WASHINGTON Feb 8 The U.S. Labor Department asked a federal district court on Wednesday to put the brakes on a pending legal challenge to its "fiduciary" rule governing how brokers give retirement advice to their customers.

The request to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, filed by the Justice Department on the Labor Department's behalf, said a stay is needed in light of President Donald Trump's Feb. 3 request for a review of the fiduciary rule to determine whether it should be revised or rescinded. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)