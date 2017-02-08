WASHINGTON Feb 8 The U.S. Labor Department
asked a federal district court on Wednesday to put the brakes on
a pending legal challenge to its "fiduciary" rule governing how
brokers give retirement advice to their customers.
The request to the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of Texas, filed by the Justice Department on the Labor
Department's behalf, said a stay is needed in light of President
Donald Trump's Feb. 3 request for a review of the fiduciary rule
to determine whether it should be revised or rescinded.
