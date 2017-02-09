By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday
upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of
interests when brokers give retirement advice, in a possible
setback for President Donald Trump's efforts to scale back
government regulation.
The stinging 81-page ruling comes just days after Trump
ordered the Labor Department to review the "fiduciary" rule - a
move widely interpreted as an effort to delay or kill the
regulation.
The decision by Chief Judge Barbara Lynn for the U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of Texas is a stunning
defeat for the business and financial services industry groups
that had sought to overturn it.
And while it is not expected to stop the Labor Department
from delaying the rule's April 10 compliance deadline while it
conducts the review, some legal experts say it could make it
more difficult for the Labor Department to find a way to justify
scrapping or significantly altering the rule.
This marks the second time now a federal district court has
upheld the fiduciary rule. A third court, meanwhile, rejected an
effort to stay the rule's implementation.
“Three courts have now carefully considered the full range
of industry attacks on the DOL’s best interest fiduciary rule,
and they have firmly rejected all of them," said Stephen Hall,
the legal director of Better Markets, a non-profit group that
supports the rule.
"The decision issued today is definitive and sends a message
that ought to put a stake through the heart of industry’s
efforts to destroy this common-sense rule."
The Labor Department's "fiduciary" rule requires brokers to
put their clients' best interests first when advising them about
individual retirement accounts or 401(k) retirement plans.
It is championed by consumer advocates and retirement
non-profit groups, but has been staunchly opposed by the
financial services sector, which argues it will make retirement
advice too costly and harm lower-income retirees in particular.
The long list of groups that sued the Labor Department in
the Dallas federal court include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
the Financial Services Institute, the Financial Services
Roundtable, the Insured Retirement Institute and the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association.
In a joint statement, those groups said they disagreed with
the judge's ruling and vowed to "pursue all of our available
options to see that this rule is rescinded."
The decision in the Labor Department's favor came just a few
hours after the Justice Department had petitioned the court to
stay issuing a ruling because of the Feb. 3 White House request
to review the rule to determine if it should be revised or
scrapped.
Lynn, who was appointed to the bench by former President
Bill Clinton, denied that request shortly after her ruling was
filed.
"The Department of Labor is continuing to follow the
president's memorandum and is exploring options to delay the
applicability date," Labor Department spokeswoman Jillian Rogers
said in a statement.
SWEEPING LEGAL ARGUMENTS REJECTED
Wednesday's ruling represents a setback for Gibson Dunn &
Crutcher attorney Eugene Scalia, who represented the business
groups and has a strong track record for winning legal
challenges to kill off unwanted Wall Street regulations.
The decision addressed a sweeping series of legal arguments
that Gibson Dunn's attorneys made against the rule, including
claims that the Labor Department had exceeded its legal
authority and that it had violated federal rulemaking procedures
by failing to conduct an adequate cost-benefit analysis to help
justify the regulation.
"The court finds the DOL adequately weighed the monetary and
non-monetary costs on the industry of complying with the rules,
against the benefits to consumers," Lynn wrote.
"In doing so, the DOL conducted a reasonable cost-benefit
analysis."
Lynn also rejected other arguments, including claims that
the rule violated free speech rights of brokers and that the
rule violated federal laws governing arbitration.
The case could still be appealed to a higher court.
Meanwhile, there are still several other pending legal
challenges to the rule.