U.S. President Donald Trump was poised on
Tuesday to nominate Washington lawyer Marvin Kaplan to the
National Labor Relations Board, nudging the agency toward a
Republican majority that could overturn a series of decisions
that have riled businesses.
Late on Monday, the White House issued a statement saying
Trump had selected Kaplan, a fellow Republican currently with
the federal Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, to
one of the board's five seats. After Trump officially names him,
he must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
The NLRB, which oversees union elections and disputes
between workers, unions, and employers, has been controlled by
Democrats for nearly a decade, and they currently have a 2-1
majority with two vacancies.
The board, when fully stocked, includes three members from
the president's party and two from the opposing party. Under
Trump, lawyers and business groups expect the board to roll back
a series of policy changes adopted during the administration of
former President Barack Obama.
Chief among those was a 2015 decision that expanded the
circumstances in which a company is considered a "joint
employer" liable for legal violations by contractors, staffing
agencies, and franchisees.
The NLRB is also expected to revisit new rules designed to
speed up the union election process that business groups say
favor unions, and decisions allowing workers to use company
email accounts to organize and to picket on employers' private
property.
Kaplan, who did not respond to a request for comment on
Tuesday, previously worked for Republicans in the U.S. House of
Representatives crafting employment-related legislation,
including a bill that would undo the new union election rules.
Business groups including the National Restaurant
Association and International Franchise Association praised the
nomination, saying Kaplan and a second nominee who Trump is
expected to name this week would bring more balance to the
board.