FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
Senate confirms Trump NLRB nominee Marvin Kaplan
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
Cyber Risk
Corporate profits to take more hits from Ukraine cyber attack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 3, 2017 / 12:10 AM / in 2 hours

Senate confirms Trump NLRB nominee Marvin Kaplan

Daniel Wiessner and Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed lawyer and former Republican congressional aide Marvin Kaplan to fill one of the two open seats on the National Labor Relations Board, moving the agency a step closer to a Republican majority.

The Republican-controlled Senate confirmed Kaplan in a 50-48 party-line vote. Kaplan is currently chief counsel at the federal Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission and previously worked in the U.S. House of Representatives crafting Republican legislation on labor and employment issues.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u1IgIw

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.