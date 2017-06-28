U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he
had picked an employment lawyer who has represented companies
and business groups for a vacancy on the National Labor
Relations Board.
The selection of William Emanuel, 75, to fill one of the two
vacancies at the agency brings it closer to having a Republican
majority, which is expected to undo a series of recent decisions
seen as favoring unions.
The five-member NLRB oversees union elections and disputes
between workers, unions, and employers.
Emanuel, a Los Angeles-based partner at law firm Littler
Mendelson, has worked with Republicans in Congress and major
trade groups from an array of industries, and has for decades
defended employers in cases before the board.
He is a member of the conservative Federalist Society, an
influential group of lawyers credited with pushing Trump to
nominate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to the high
court.
Emanuel said in a statement that it is an honor to be
nominated.
Industry groups such as the National Retail Federation and
the National Restaurant Association hailed Emanuel's nomination,
saying he would help repair damage done to businesses by rulings
from the NLRB during the Barack Obama administration.
Trump last week said he intended to nominate fellow
Republican Marvin Kaplan, a lawyer with the federal Occupational
Safety and Health Review Commission, to another vacancy on the
board. The positions require confirmation by the
U.S. Senate.
The NLRB has been controlled by Democrats for nearly a
decade and they currently have a 2-1 majority.
When it has no vacancies, the board typically includes three
members from the president's party and two from the opposing
party. Under Trump, lawyers and business groups expect the board
to roll back a series of policy changes adopted during the
administration of former President Barack Obama.
They include rules designed to speed the union election
process and a 2015 decision that made it easier for companies to
be held liable for legal violations by contractors, staffing
agencies, and franchisees.
It was not clear when the Senate could vote on Trump's
nominees but several lawyers and other experts said the process
could stretch into the fall.
Kaplan previously worked for Republicans in the U.S. House
of Representatives crafting employment-related legislation.