The U.S. Labor Department on Friday defended its
authority to use salary levels to decide who was eligible for
overtime pay but distanced itself from an Obama administration
rule that greatly expanded the number of qualifying workers.
Under U.S. President Donald Trump, the Labor Department has
continued to fight a challenge to an Obama administration-era
rule to raise the pay threshold for overtime eligibility. But it
has not endorsed the former administration's move to nearly
double that threshold, an increase strongly opposed by business
groups.
The Labor Department told a federal appeals court on Friday
it had the power to use salaries to set thresholds for mandatory
overtime pay, without advocating for the $47,500 maximum salary
level set by the department under Obama.
The Labor Department is challenging a November decision from
a federal judge in Texas that blocked the Obama rule, a decision
that the department said could prevent it from setting a new
threshold below that set by the Obama administration.
The Obama rule was expected to extend overtime pay
eligibility to more than 4 million salaried workers. Nevada and
20 other states sued last year to block the rule.
Business groups criticized the increase as too drastic and
costly, potentially forcing employers to convert salaried
workers to hourly wages.
Trump's Labor Secretary R. Alexander Acosta said during his
confirmation hearing in March that the correct threshold might
be around $33,000. The Labor Department took initial steps
earlier this week to begin developing a new threshold.
In its Friday brief to the New Orleans-based 5th U.S Circuit
Court of Appeals, the Labor Department made it clear it did not
support the salary threshold developed under Obama.
But the department told the court it was “reluctant” to move
forward with the rulemaking necessary to set a new threshold as
long as its authority was in question.
Nevada and the other states have said that the use of a
salary threshold to determine overtime eligibility has been
controversial for decades, but appeals courts allowed it because
it had been set low enough to exempt management workers.
But the Obama administration rule is far more drastic, the
states said, expanding overtime pay to tens of thousands of
state employees.
Senator Patty Murray, a Washington state Democrat,
criticized the Labor Department's handling of the appeal, saying
in a statement that the administration "appears to be preparing
to roll back overtime protections for millions of workers."