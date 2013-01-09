FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis is resigning-White House
#Market News
January 9, 2013 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis is resigning-White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis, a long-time member of President Barack Obama’s Cabinet and the first Latina to head a major federal agency, announced plans to resign on Wednesday.

Obama issued a statement lauding Solis for being a “tireless champion for working families”.

“I wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” he said.

At the same time, a White House official said three Cabinet members planned to remain as Obama begins his second term. They are Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, Attorney General Eric Holder and Veteran Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki.

