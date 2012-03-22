Union OKs Tesoro Hawaii refinery labor contract

HOUSTON, March 21 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers union members at Tesoro Corp’s 93,500 barrel-per-day Kapolei, Hawaii, refinery approved a new contract as workers at five other of the company’s refineries threaten a strike, a union spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Workers in Hawaii approved the agreement because of Tesoro’s plan to sell the Kapolei plant, said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock.

“Everyone saw them as in a special circumstance,” Hancock said. “They approved the contract so Tesoro could find a buyer who will keep the refinery open.”

Tesoro put the Hawaii refinery up for sale in January so it can focus on its U.S. West Coast and Mid-Continent operations.

A company spokeswoman said Tesoro was pleased USW voted to ratify the deal, terms of which were not disclosed.

“We are pleased with this outcome and continue to work toward ratification at each of our USW-represented Tesoro refineries,” said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee.

USW members at Tesoro’s refineries in Martinez, California, and Anacortes, Washington, have voted to authorize a strike, but no strike has been called.

USW members contend Tesoro has improperly made changes in retiree benefits without first negotiating with the union. The Steelworkers also want better worker safety protections at Tesoro refineries.

An April 2010 explosion at Tesoro’s Anacortes refinery caused the deaths of seven refinery workers.