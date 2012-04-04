FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesoro Salt Lake City union workers OK contract
April 4, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 6 years

Tesoro Salt Lake City union workers OK contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* USW members at Tesoro oil refinery vote for pact

* Union at North Dakota refinery to vote on strike

HOUSTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp said on Wednesday that union members at its 57,500-barrels-per-day (bpd) Salt Lake City oil refinery had approved a three-year labor agreement with the company.

“We are pleased with this outcome and continue to work toward ratification at each of our remaining USW-represented Tesoro refineries,” Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee said.

Lynne Hancock, a spokeswoman for the United Steelworkers union (USW), which represents workers at most U.S. refineries, confirmed the ratification, which took place on Tuesday. She declined further comment.

Steelworkers members at Tesoro’s 58,000-bpd Mandan, North Dakota refinery were set to take a strike authorization vote on Wednesday night.

USW members at the company’s 166,000-bpd Martinez, California, and 120,000-bpd Anacortes, Washington refineries have already voted to authorize strikes.

An authorization vote does not necessarily mean a strike will take place, only that the members at a local union have authorized their leaders to call a work stoppage if contract talks fail.

The USW has said Tesoro made changes in the current contract without negotiating with the union.

The Steelworkers are also seeking greater safety protections.

An April 2010 explosion at Tesoro’s Anacortes refinery claimed the lives of seven workers.

