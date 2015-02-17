FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2015 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

Singer Lady Gaga says she's engaged to actor Taylor Kinney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lady Gaga and her longtime boyfriend, actor Taylor Kinney, have become engaged, the singer said on social media on Monday.

“He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!” Lady Gaga, 28, said on Instagram, displaying a photo of a heart-shaped ring.

She and Kinney, 33, have been dating for about four years, according to People magazine.

Lady Gaga, whose hits include “Poker Face” and “Bad Romance,” recently won a Grammy Award for her album “Cheek to Cheek” with veteran singer Tony Bennett.

Kinney stars in the NBC series “Chicago Fire.”

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney

