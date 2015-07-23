FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Los Angeles police detective arrested over 5 bank robberies
July 23, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Los Angeles police detective arrested over 5 bank robberies

Dan Whitcomb

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 23 (Reuters) - A retired Los Angeles Police Department detective has been arrested over a string of bank robberies attributed to the so-called “Snowbird Bandit” after several of his family members tipped off authorities, police said on Thursday.

Randolph Bruce Adair, 70, was taken into custody in a parking lot near his home in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, on Wednesday on suspicion of bank robbery and an outstanding warrant, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said.

Adair was booked into the Orange County Jail in lieu of $205,000 bail and was expected to face federal charges.

The former LAPD detective had been linked to five bank robberies beginning in March, according to the sheriff’s department, including two in Rancho Santa Margarita, about 60 miles (97 km) southeast of Los Angeles.

The other three robberies took place in the Orange County communities of Ladera Ranch, Mission Viejo and Dana Point.

The man responsible for the Snowbird Bandit robberies earned that nickname after victims and witnesses described him as being an older male, possibly a retiree, according to the FBI, which had sought the public’s help identifying him.

An LAPD spokeswoman declined to comment on Adair’s arrest but confirmed that he had been employed by the department’s Rampart Division until his retirement in October of 1988. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)

