Fire blazes on roof of Cosmopolitan hotel on Las Vegas Strip
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 25, 2015

Fire blazes on roof of Cosmopolitan hotel on Las Vegas Strip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Firefighters responded on Saturday to a fire at the Cosmopolitan Hotel on the Las Vegas strip, according to Twitter messages from the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Department and the Clark County Fire Department.

Photographs on social media showed a huge mass of black smoke from the fire. Aerial photographs from local news outlets showed the fire on the roof of the hotel, burning decorative trees in the pool area.

NBC News in Las Vegas reported that the fire broke out at a pool deck at the hotel, burning some cabanas and trees.

Other local media said people were being evacuated from the hotel. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
