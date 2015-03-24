FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court rules PSEG may be entitled to recover Sandy storm-surge losses
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
March 24, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Court rules PSEG may be entitled to recover Sandy storm-surge losses

Dan Burns

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., New Jersey’s largest power utility, may be entitled to recover hundreds of millions of dollars more from its insurers for losses caused by the storm surge associated with Superstorm Sandy in 2012, a state court has ruled.

New Jersey Superior Court Judge Thomas Vena said in a ruling released on Monday the company’s insurance policy was not subject to flood-damage limits imposed by its insurers because a storm surge is included under the definition of a “named windstorm,” in this case Sandy.

PSEG had said its insured losses exceeded $500 million, but that its insurers had limited its recovery for losses caused by flood to $250 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.