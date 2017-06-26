Dozens of companies, including Alphabet Inc's
Google, Microsoft Corp, CBS Corp and
Viacom Inc urged a federal appeals court on Monday to
rule that a law banning sex discrimination in the workplace
offers protections to gay employees.
The brief submitted by 50 companies to the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in Manhattan marks the first time such a large
group of businesses has backed arguments about employment
discrimination that LGBT groups and the administration of former
President Barack Obama have made for years.
The companies said bias against gay employees is widespread,
with more than 40 percent of gay workers reporting harassment
and other forms of discrimination in various studies. The lack
of a federal law clearly prohibiting discrimination on the basis
of sexual orientation has hindered recruitment in states that
have not adopted their own, the companies said.
"Recognizing that our uniform federal law protects LGBT
employees would benefit individual businesses, and the economy
as a whole, by removing an artificial barrier to the
recruitment, retention, and free flow of talent," wrote the
companies' lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.
The companies asked the 2nd Circuit to revive a lawsuit by
the estate of Donald Zarda, who claimed he was fired from his
job as a skydiving instructor on Long Island after he told a
customer he was gay and she complained. Zarda died in a
skydiving accident after filing the lawsuit.
In April, a panel of three 2nd Circuit judges dismissed
Zarda's case, saying the court's decision in a separate case in
2000 that said discrimination against gay workers is not a form
of sex discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of
1964 foreclosed his claims.
But last month, the full court, which can overturn the prior
ruling, agreed to review the case. That came weeks after a
different appeals court in Chicago became the first to rule that
Title VII protects gay workers.
Zarda's former employer, Altitude Express Inc, says Congress
did not intend for Title VII to apply to gay workers when it
passed the law more than 50 years ago, and courts do not have
the power to change the meaning of the law.
A different appeals court in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently
considering whether to revisit a March decision that dismissed a
lawsuit by a former hospital security guard who said she was
harassed and forced to quit because she is gay.