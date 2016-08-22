FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge grants nationwide injunction to halt Obama transgender policy
August 22, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

U.S. judge grants nationwide injunction to halt Obama transgender policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge granted a nationwide injunction sought by a group of 13 states led by Texas who were seeking to block Obama administration guidance to public schools that transgender students must be allowed to use bathrooms of their choice.

Reed O'Connor, a judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in a decision late on Sunday that the Obama administration did not follow proper procedures for notice and comment in issuing the guidelines and that the guidelines contradict with existing legislative and regulatory texts.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

