Judge says transgender bathroom law can't be enforced at University of North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday blocked the University of North Carolina from enforcing a state law requiring transgender people to use single-sex government-owned public restrooms and changing facilities that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.

The judge's order granting a preliminary injunction applies only to the three transgender students named in a lawsuit challenging the measure. North Carolina in March became the first U.S. state to bar people from using restrooms in government buildings and public schools consistent with their gender identity. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Sandra Maler)