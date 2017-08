(The story headlined "U.S. gender confirmation surgery up 19 pct in 2016, doctors say" published at 0917 New York time Monday May 22 (1317 GMT) is withdrawn as the American Society of Plastic Surgeons which provided the data cannot vouch for the data which the Society originally supplied. No replacement story will be issued.) STORY_NUMBER: L1N1IO0HP STORY_DATE: 22/05/2017 STORY_TIME: 1317 GMT