A U.S. appeals court's landmark ruling on Tuesday that a 1964 law prohibits discrimination against gay workers only applies in three states, but the U.S. Supreme Court could soon decide whether to extend those protections nationwide.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit against Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana by Kimberly Hively, a former adjunct professor who says she was denied permanent teaching jobs and ultimately fired because she is a lesbian.

