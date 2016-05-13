FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to issue decree on transgender access to school restrooms -NY Times
May 13, 2016 / 1:11 AM / a year ago

U.S. to issue decree on transgender access to school restrooms -NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The Obama administration is planning to issue a sweeping decree telling every public school district in the country to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that match their gender identity, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The letter to school districts that will go out on Friday describing what they should do to ensure that none of their students are discriminated against is signed by officials of the Justice Department and Education Department, according to the Times.

It does not have the force of law but contains an implicit threat that schools which do not abide by the Obama administration’s interpretation of the law could face lawsuits or a loss of federal aid, the newspaper said. (Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

