U.S. judge blocks Mississippi law allowing denial of services to LGBT people

July 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge blocked on Thursday a Mississippi law permitting those with certain religious objections to deny wedding services to same-sex couples and impose dress and bathroom restrictions on transgender people.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves found the wide-ranging law adopted this spring unconstitutionally discriminated against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and others who do not share the view that marriage is between a man and a woman.

Reeves issued an injunction blocking the law that was to take effect on Friday. (Reporting By Brendan O‘Brien)