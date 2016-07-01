FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge blocks Mississippi law allowing denial of services to LGBT people
July 1, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

U.S. judge blocks Mississippi law allowing denial of services to LGBT people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge blocked on Thursday a Mississippi law permitting those with certain religious objections to deny wedding services to same-sex couples and impose dress and bathroom restrictions on transgender people.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves found the wide-ranging law adopted this spring unconstitutionally discriminated against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and others who do not share the view that marriage is between a man and a woman.

Reeves issued an injunction blocking the law that was to take effect on Friday. (Reporting By Brendan O‘Brien)

