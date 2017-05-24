FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBA returns all-star game to N. Carolina after transgender law lifted
May 24, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 3 months ago

NBA returns all-star game to N. Carolina after transgender law lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday it will play the 2019 all-star game in Charlotte, North Carolina, after it had previously moved the 2017 game out of the state to protest a law restricting bathroom use for transgender people.

North Carolina in March rescinded the 2016 law that had mandated transgender people use the public bathroom matching their gender assigned at birth rather than their gender identity, which satisfied the NBA, but transgender advocates opposed rewarding the state because it also banned cities from passing anti-discrimination laws until 2020. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta)

