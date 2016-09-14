Atlantic Coast Conference to move college championships from North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday said it would move 10 college sports championships from North Carolina due to a state law that restricts rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The decision will affect championships in soccer, football, swimming and diving, basketball, tennis, golf and baseball. It comes two days after the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced it would relocate seven championship sporting events from North Carolina for the 2016-17 season in protest of the law. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by Grant McCool)