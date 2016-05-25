FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas to sue to stop U.S. government's transgender bathroom policy
May 25, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Texas to sue to stop U.S. government's transgender bathroom policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Republican Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday Texas will file a lawsuit aimed at stopping the Obama administration’s directive unveiled this month telling U.S. public schools to let transgender students use the bathroom of their choice.

Abbott announced the move in a Twitter post and linked to a news article referencing the expected announcement of the legal challenge during a news conference that Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has scheduled for later on Wednesday.

The administration’s May 13 announcement upset Republicans and raised the likelihood of fights over federal funding and legal authority.

Paxton threatened a lawsuit immediately after that announcement. (Reporting by Lisa Marie Garza; Writing by Letitia Stein; Editing by Will Dunham)

