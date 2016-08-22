White House says confident in legality of transgender bathroom rules

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Obama administration is confident about the legal basis of its transgender student bathroom guidelines, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said on Monday after a U.S. judge granted a nationwide injunction against the rules.

Reed O'Connor, a judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in a decision late on Sunday that the Obama administration did not follow proper procedures for notice and comment in issuing guidelines, which state that transgender public school students must be allowed to use bathrooms of their choice. (Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Bill Trott)