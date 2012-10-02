FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton will respond to lawmakers, cooperate in Benghazi probe-spokeswoman
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

Clinton will respond to lawmakers, cooperate in Benghazi probe-spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will respond on Tuesday to U.S. lawmakers who wrote to her requesting information about an attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi last month in which four people died, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.

Clinton is ready to cooperate “closely” with Congress in investigating the attack in Benghazi, Nuland said at a regular daily news briefing.

Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans were killed in the assault on the mission the evening of Sept. 11.

