WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Libyan government is holding four members of the U.S. military in custody, the State Department said on Friday.

“We are seeking to further ascertain the facts and ensure their release,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement. She said U.S. authorities were in touch with Libya on the issue, but she offered no further details on why the military members were being held. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Peter Cooney)