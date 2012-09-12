UPDATE 1-Russia says deeply worried by U.S. killings in Libya

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russia expressed deep concern on Wednesday over an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya, saying it underscored the need for global cooperation to fight “the evil of terrorism”.

Christopher Stevens, the U.S. ambassador to Libya, and three embassy staff were killed in an attack on the Benghazi consulate and a safe house refuge, which were attacked by Islamist gunmen who blamed the United States for a film they said insulted the Prophet Mohammad. {ID:nL5E8KCAQA]

Another assault was mounted on the U.S. embassy in Cairo.

In a telegram to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was “shocked by the tragic deaths” of the ambassador and the other diplomats, asking her to convey his country’s condolences to their families.

Addressing Clinton as “Dear Hillary”, he said the attack “once again affirms the need for joint efforts of our countries and the entire world community in the fight against the evil of terrorism in all its forms.”

His comments echoed an earlier statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry which said it viewed the events in Benghazi and Cairo “with deep concern”.

“We decisively condemn all attacks on foreign diplomatic representations and their employees as manifestations of terrorism that can have no justification,” it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, before news of the deadly attack in Libya had emerged, Lavrov accused the West of double standards on terrorism, saying Western states failed to condemn attacks when they were in their own political interests.

Speaking in Astana, Kazakhstan, he said Western states had not condemned bomb attacks that had killed and wounded Syrian government troops in the city of Aleppo. Their failure to do so was “deplorable”, he said.