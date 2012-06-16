FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lindsay Lohan tweets about "cute" paramedics after exhaustion bout
June 16, 2012 / 11:42 PM / 5 years ago

Lindsay Lohan tweets about "cute" paramedics after exhaustion bout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 16 (Reuters) - Actress Lindsay Lohan has taken to Twitter to explain a bout of exhaustion that led paramedics to be called to her hotel room, and she joked that emergency medical service personnel dispatched in such instances should at least be “cute.”

The incident on Friday set celebrity websites and Twitter buzzing with unconfirmed reports the 25-year-old Lohan, who has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, was rushed to a hospital. Her spokesman denied she was hospitalized and said she was treated at the hotel for exhaustion and dehydration.

In a humorous Twitter message posted on Lohan’s site early on Saturday morning, the actress gave further explanation.

“Note to self: After working 85 hours in 4 days, and being up all night shooting, be very aware that you might pass out from exhaustion and 7 paramedics might show up at your door,” read the post. “Hopefully they’re cute. Otherwise it would be a real let down.”

Lohan had been working on a television movie, “Liz and Dick,” about the storied romance of actors Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

In his statement on Friday, Lohan’s spokesman, Steve Honig, said the actress had been taking a nap and that producers called paramedics out of concern when she did not emerge from her room on Friday morning. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman; Desking by Peter Cooney)

