Listeria-contaminated salad from Dole Food kills one: CDC
January 22, 2016 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Listeria-contaminated salad from Dole Food kills one: CDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said one person had died and 12 were hospitalized due to a strain of listeria linked to packaged salads produced by Dole Food Co Inc in its facility in Springfield, Ohio.

The company notified the CDC on Thursday that it had stopped all production at the processing facility and was withdrawing all packaged salads produced at this facility, the agency said on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1UgNjeO)

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that packaged salads produced at other Dole facilities in the United States are linked to the illness, the CDC added.

Listeriosis, caused by eating food contaminated with listeria, primarily affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns and adults with weakened immune systems. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

