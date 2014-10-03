FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME Group to shorten livestock futures electronic trading hours
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

CME Group to shorten livestock futures electronic trading hours

Theopolis Waters

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group decided to scale back electronic trading hours for its livestock markets following customer feedback, the exchange announced on Friday.

The markets affected are CME lean hogs, live cattle and feeder cattle futures and options effective on October 27 following response to a survey of its customers including producers, commercial customers and traders.

“Over the past several months, we have been engaging with a broad cross section of customers and industry participants... and based on that feedback we have determined we should reduce electronic trading hours for our livestock products,” said Tim Andriesen, CME Group managing director of Agricultural Commodities and Alternative Investments.

Amended livestock electronic trading hours will be Monday from 9:05 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT (1405 GMT to 2100 GMT), Tuesday to Thursday at 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT (1300 GMT to 2100 GMT), and Friday 8:00 a.m to 1:55 p.m CDT (1300 GMT to 1855 GMT).

Currently, electronic trading in futures contracts for live cattle, lean hogs and feeder cattle only closes from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CDT from Monday to Thursday (2100 GMT to 2200 GMT).

On Friday, the trading stops at 1:55 p.m. CDT (1855 GMT) and resumes on Monday at 9:05 a.m CDT (1405 GMT).

Open outcry trading hours, which will not be affected by the change, runs from 9:05 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CDT (1405 GMT to 1800 GMT)from Monday to Friday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.