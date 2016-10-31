CME live cattle futures move lower; hogs edge upward

CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures began the week lower, pressured by profit-taking on the final trading day for the month, said traders.

* The said late last week's higher cash and wholesale beef prices provided downside market support.

* At 09:50 a.m. CDT (1450 GMT) October live cattle, which will expire at noon CDT (1700 GMT), was 0.800 cent per pound lower at 103.400 cents. Most-actively traded December was down 0.425 cent to 103.925 cents.

* Last Friday, slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains brought $104 to $105 per cwt, up from mostly $99 to $100 the week before, said feedlot sources.

* Friday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price jumped $1.57 per cwt from Thursday to $183.11. Select cuts rose $1.35 to 170.16, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Packers were content to maintain current aggressive slaughter levels given their healthy profits and retail interest in purchasing beef to feature after October Pork Month, an analyst said.

* For the week ending Oct. 29, packers processed 10.5 percent more cattle than last year that yielded 10.0 percent more beef, according to USDA data.

FEEDER CATTLE - November was 0.375 cent higher at 121.925 cents, helped by short-covering and the bump in CME's feeder cattle index for Oct. 27 to 121.84 cents from 120.90 cents for Oct. 26.

LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.225 cent per pound higher at 47.025 cents, and February was 0.250 cent higher at 54.250 cents.

* CME lean hogs drew strength from follow-through buying and futures' discounts to the exchange's hog index for Oct. 27 at 51.75 cents, said traders.

* They said sporadic profit-taking, led by Friday's weaker cash weaker cash and wholesale pork values amid ample supplies, capped market advances.

* Packers last week processed 4.5 percent fewer hogs than a week earlier that resulted in 4.4 percent less pork due to an East Coast plant shutdown. Nonetheless, it was up 6.5 percent year-over-year that yielded 5.1 percent more product.

* Smithfield Foods plans to resume normal production on Monday at its Tar Heel, North Carolina hog plant that late last week was closed due to "operational issues" as a result of Hurricane Matthew.

* And possibly one Midwest packer may have processed hogs on Sunday to make up for downtime at its facility late last week, according to Midwest hog merchants. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)