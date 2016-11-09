CHICAGO Nov 9 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Wednesday pared some of Tuesday's gains, pressured by the drop in wholesale beef values that could hurt cash prices by Friday, said traders.

* They said uncertainty regarding meat exports, following Donald Trump's surprising U.S. presidential election win, periodically weighed on CME livestock futures.

* At 09:51 a.m. CST (1551 GMT) December was down 0.025 cent per pound to 102.575 cents, and February was down 0.225 to 103.825 cents.

* Tepid wholesale beef demand, more cattle for sale than last week and lower returns for animals at small cattle auctions in the U.S. Plains are bearish cash price influences.

* Sellers have not responded to slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle bids in Texas that surfaced at $101 to $102 per cwt, said feedlot sources. Last week, packers paid $102 to $105 for cash cattle in the Plains.

* Investors await Wednesday morning's sale of about 13,000 cattle at the Fed Cattle Exchange. Animals there last week brought as much as $106 per cwt.

* Market participants will monitor the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly grain reports on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT). The data could have feed implications for cattle and hog producers.

* Some cattle and hog packing plants will be closed on Friday for the U.S. Veteran's Day holiday. Last year's holiday resulted in a 103,000-head cattle and 403,000-head hog slaughter, according to USDA estimates.

FEEDER CATTLE - November, which will expire on Nov. 17, was 0.400 cent per pound lower at 124.400 cents. Most actively-traded January was down 0.425 cent to 118.800 cents.

* Profit-taking and modest CME live cattle market weakness pressured the exchange's feeder cattle contracts.

LEAN HOGS - December was down 0.375 cent per pound to 46.600 cents, and February was 0.575 cent lower at 53.925 cents.

* Ample supplies that weakened Tuesday's cash and wholesale pork values weighed on CME lean hogs on Wednesday, said traders.

* They said CME lean hog discounts to the exchange's hog index for Nov. 7 at 50.14 cents limited market losses.

* Iowa/Minnesota hog weights for the week ended Nov. 5 averaged 280.8 pounds, down 0.1 pound from the prior week and down 3.5 pound from a year ago, based on Wednesday's USDA data.

* Low hog prices forced farmers to send animals to market earlier than they had planned, which resulted in lighter hog weights, an analyst said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)