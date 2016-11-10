FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CME live cattle futures climb; hogs sag
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2016 / 3:51 PM / 10 months ago

CME live cattle futures climb; hogs sag

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures moved higher on Thursday, supported by technical buying and short-covering, said traders.

* At 09:47 a.m. CST (1547 GMT) December was up 1.350 cents per pound to 104.825 cents, and February was 0.600 cent higher at 105.150 cents.

* Both contracts broke through their respective 10-day moving average of 102.90 and 104.88 cents.

* CME live cattle futures garnered more support from the Dow Jones industrial average that hit an all-time high following the U.S. presidential election of Donald Trump.

* When index funds buy for their clients, they tend to purchase an entire basket of commodity futures, including cattle and hogs, a trader said.

* CME live cattle investors that track market fundamentals are waiting for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle to change hands by week's end.

* Cash cattle bids in Texas held at $101 to $102 per cwt against as much as $107 asking prices there and in Nebraska, said feedlot sources. Last week, U.S. Plains cattle traded at $102 to $105.

* Market participants expect steady-to-better cash prices based on extremely profitable packer margins, future's recent rally and Wednesday's $103 to $104.25 per cwt Fed Cattle Exchange sales.

* A few cattle and hog packing plants will be closed on Friday for the U.S. Veteran's Day holiday.

* Thursday is the fourth of five days in which funds in CME's livestock markets that track the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI) periodically sell, or "roll," December long positions mainly into February.

* On Thursday, the USDA's export sales report for the week ended Nov. 3 showed U.S. beef sales at 19,500 tonnes, mainly to Japan, compared to the prior week's sale at 7,300 tonnes.

FEEDER CATTLE - November, which will expire on Nov. 17, was up 0.600 cent per pound to 125.150 cents. Most actively-traded January was 1.025 cents higher at 120.750 cents.

* CME live cattle market gains pulled up the exchange's feeder cattle contracts.

LEAN HOGS - December was down 0.475 cent per pound to 46.075 cents, and February was 0.600 cent lower at 53.475 cents.

* CME lean hogs drew pressure from downward-trending cash prices and Wednesday's soft wholesale pork values - hit by the seasonal bump in supplies, said traders.

* Thursday's U.S. government export report showed U.S. pork sales at 23,000 tonnes, mainly to Japan, compared to 17,400 in the previous week. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.