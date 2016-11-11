FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME live cattle, hog futures move higher
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

CME live cattle, hog futures move higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose for a fourth day in a row on Friday, aided by expected cash prices later in the afternoon, said traders.

* They said periodic profit-taking ahead of the weekend capped market advances.

* A small number of cattle and hog processing plants will be closed for Friday’s U.S. Veterans Day holiday.

* At 09:37 a.m. CST (1537 GMT) December was up 0.600 cent per pound to 105.100 cents, and February was up 0.250 cent to 105.750 cents.

* Packer bids for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle in the U.S. Plains were $101 to $102 per cwt versus up to $108 asking prices, said feedlot sources. Last week, U.S. Plains cattle moved at $102 to $105.

* Investors are anticipating a $104 to $105 per cwt cash trade based on still healthy packer profits, Wednesday’s $103 to $104.25 per cwt Fed Cattle Exchange sales and potential pre-winter holiday beef demand rebound.

* Friday is the last of five days in which funds in CME’s livestock markets that track the Standard & Poor’s Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (S&PGSCI) periodically sell, or “roll,” December long positions mainly into February.

FEEDER CATTLE - November, which will expire on Nov. 17, was up 0.475 cent per pound to 125.675 cents. Most actively-traded January was up 0.575 cent to 120.900 cents.

* CME feeder cattle futures drew strength from live cattle market advances.

LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.725 cent per pound to 48.100 cents, and February was 0.500 cent higher at 55.075 cents.

* Follow-through buying and Thursday’s firmer cash and wholesale pork values boosted CME lean hogs, said traders.

* Investors were encouraged by the cash and wholesale price upswing in the face of abundant seasonal supplies.

* ”You may have had some strong retail ham buying going into the winter holidays, an analyst said.

* He added that decent U.S. pork exports, and consumers grilling due to unseasonably warm weather in parts of the country, contributed to surprisingly good wholesale pork values.

* From Monday to Thursday, packers processed 1.771 million hogs, 76,000 more than a year ago during the same period, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates.

* Analysts and Midwest hog merchants forecast Saturday’s slaughter at roughly 270,000 head, down from USDA’s estimated 314,000-head kill last week. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.