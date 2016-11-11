CHICAGO Nov 11 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures rose for a fourth day in a row on Friday,
aided by expected cash prices later in the afternoon, said
traders.
* They said periodic profit-taking ahead of the weekend
capped market advances.
* A small number of cattle and hog processing plants will
be closed for Friday's U.S. Veterans Day holiday.
* At 09:37 a.m. CST (1537 GMT) December was up
0.600 cent per pound to 105.100 cents, and February was
up 0.250 cent to 105.750 cents.
* Packer bids for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle in the
U.S. Plains were $101 to $102 per cwt versus up to $108 asking
prices, said feedlot sources. Last week, U.S. Plains cattle
moved at $102 to $105.
* Investors are anticipating a $104 to $105 per cwt cash
trade based on still healthy packer profits, Wednesday's $103 to
$104.25 per cwt Fed Cattle Exchange sales and potential
pre-winter holiday beef demand rebound.
* Friday is the last of five days in which funds in CME's
livestock markets that track the Standard & Poor's Goldman Sachs
Commodity Index (S&PGSCI) periodically sell, or "roll," December
long positions mainly into February.
FEEDER CATTLE - November, which will expire on Nov.
17, was up 0.475 cent per pound to 125.675 cents. Most
actively-traded January was up 0.575 cent to 120.900
cents.
* CME feeder cattle futures drew strength from live cattle
market advances.
LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.725 cent per pound to
48.100 cents, and February was 0.500 cent higher at
55.075 cents.
* Follow-through buying and Thursday's firmer cash and
wholesale pork values boosted CME lean hogs, said traders.
* Investors were encouraged by the cash and wholesale price
upswing in the face of abundant seasonal supplies.
* "You may have had some strong retail ham buying going into
the winter holidays, an analyst said.
* He added that decent U.S. pork exports, and consumers
grilling due to unseasonably warm weather in parts of the
country, contributed to surprisingly good wholesale pork values.
* From Monday to Thursday, packers processed 1.771 million
hogs, 76,000 more than a year ago during the same period,
according to U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates.
* Analysts and Midwest hog merchants forecast Saturday's
slaughter at roughly 270,000 head, down from USDA's estimated
314,000-head kill last week.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)