CME says starts review of electronic livestock trading hours

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Chicago Mercantile Exchange has started a review of electronic trading hours in its cattle and hog contracts, it said on Tuesday, and trade sources said talks have focused on reducing hours to keep the contracts attractive.

Scaling back activity on the world’s biggest platform for trading cattle and hog futures would concentrate volumes, which should calm market volatility. Contracts currently see wide swings in price after open-outcry trading has closed.

“We’re in the early stages ... we’re beginning the process of conducting a review based on customer feedback,” said CME spokesman Chris Grams in an email. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; editing by Matthew Lewis)