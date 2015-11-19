FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa/Minnesota daily direct hogs - Morning
November 19, 2015

Iowa/Minnesota daily direct hogs - Morning

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Des Moines, Iowa                Thu, Nov 19, 2014               USDA Market News

    IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT MORNING HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN
PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, November 19, 2015 (As of 9:30 AM)

                          CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE
                      BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS

                                      Estimated     Actual     Actual     Actual
                                          Today      Today   Week Ago   Year Ago
Producer Sold
  Negotiated                              1,122        107          5        370
  Other Market Formula                    3,880        730        935        690
  Swine or Pork Market Formula           37,701     19,025     27,457     18,512
  Other Purchase Arrangement             16,311      8,708      8,729     12,180
Packer Sold (all purchase types)          3,824      2,824      2,996      1,965
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                   NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 171

*Price not reported due to confidentiality* 5 Day Rolling Avg $51.21
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
           IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX
          REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS
      based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 20,502

Base Price Range $49.96 - $68.02, Weighted Average $53.16
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                   NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-320 lbs): 204

*Price not reported due to confidentiality* 5 Day Rolling Avg $--
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN

Iowa                 15,787               Minnesota             15,388
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines*
   

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)
