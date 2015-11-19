Iowa/Minnesota daily direct hogs - Afternoon

LM_HG206 Des Moines, Iowa Thu, Nov 19, 2015 USDA Market News IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT AFTERNOON HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, November 19, 2015 (As of 1:30 PM) CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS Estimated Actual Actual Actual Today Today Week Ago Year Ago Producer Sold Negotiated 1,234 1,167 5,415 750 Other Market Formula 8,727 6,867 5,185 11,905 Swine or Pork Market Formula 63,185 45,360 51,434 38,470 Other Purchase Arrangement 18,446 9,048 8,909 16,110 Packer Sold (all purchase types) 10,711 7,516 6,655 5,004 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 1,371 Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG204), 0.11 higher Base Price Rng $48.00 - $51.00, Wtd Avg $50.56, 5 Day Rolling Avg $51.14 Base Price is the price from which no discounts are subtracted and no premiums are added. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS 145# -30.00-14.62 175# -3.00 2.25 205# 0.00 4.50 155# -30.00 -9.00 185# 0.00 4.00 215# 0.00 4.25 165# -15.00 -3.37 195# 0.00 4.50 225# -1.33 1.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED *Price not reported due to confidentiality* -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 49,692 Base Price Range $49.10 - $69.69, Weighted Average $51.84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold) Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-320 lbs): 314 *Price not reported due to confidentiality* 5 Day Rolling Avg NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN Iowa 41,434 Minnesota 27,511 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines* (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)