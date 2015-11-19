FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa/Minnesota daily direct hogs - Afternoon
November 19, 2015 / 9:47 PM / 2 years ago

Iowa/Minnesota daily direct hogs - Afternoon

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LM_HG206
Des Moines, Iowa                Thu, Nov 19, 2015               USDA Market News

IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT AFTERNOON HOG REPORT BASED ON STATE OF ORIGIN
PLANT DELIVERED PURCHASE DATA FOR Thursday, November 19, 2015 (As of 1:30 PM)

                          CURRENT VOLUME BY PURCHASE TYPE
                      BARROWS & GILTS LIVE AND CARCASS BASIS

                                      Estimated     Actual     Actual     Actual
                                          Today      Today   Week Ago   Year Ago
Producer Sold
  Negotiated                              1,234      1,167      5,415        750
  Other Market Formula                    8,727      6,867      5,185     11,905
  Swine or Pork Market Formula           63,185     45,360     51,434     38,470
  Other Purchase Arrangement             18,446      9,048      8,909     16,110
Packer Sold (all purchase types)         10,711      7,516      6,655      5,004
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                   NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 1,371

Compared to Prior Day's closing weighted average (LM_HG204), 0.11 higher

Base Price Rng $48.00 - $51.00, Wtd Avg $50.56, 5 Day Rolling Avg $51.14

Base Price is the price from which no discounts are
subtracted and no premiums are added.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
           IOWA/MINNESOTA DAILY DIRECT NEGOTIATED HOG PURCHASE MATRIX
          REPRESENTING INDIVIDUAL PACKER CARCASS MERIT BUYING PROGRAMS
      based on both Fat and Muscle Measurements for a 200 lb Carcass Basis

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           CARCASS WEIGHT DIFFERENTIALS

    145#   -30.00-14.62          175#   -3.00  2.25          205#    0.00  4.50
    155#   -30.00 -9.00          185#    0.00  4.00          215#    0.00  4.25
    165#   -15.00 -3.37          195#    0.00  4.50          225#   -1.33  1.00
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                  MEASUREMENTS BASED ON SLAUGHTER DATA SUBMITTED

*Price not reported due to confidentiality*
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
          SWINE OR PORK MARKET FORMULA PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis): 49,692

Base Price Range $49.10 - $69.69, Weighted Average $51.84
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                   NEGOTIATED PURCHASE (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (live basis, 240-320 lbs): 314

*Price not reported due to confidentiality* 5 Day Rolling Avg NA
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARROWS & GILTS PURCHASE BY STATE OF ORIGIN

Iowa                 41,434               Minnesota             27,511
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*For more information, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/ConfidentialityGuidelines*

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
