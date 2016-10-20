FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures jump most in a year on short covering
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 20, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures jump most in a year on short covering

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures jumped their 3.000 cents daily price limit while
feeder cattle also rose sharply as traders exited short
positions on expectations for higher prices in cash cattle
markets, traders said.
    Lean hog futures were mostly higher, with all three
livestock contracts rebounding from recent multiyear lows that
were linked to abundant U.S. animal and meat supplies.
    CME December live cattle futures settled 3.000 cents
higher at 100.125 per lb, with the percentage gain of 3.12 the
largest daily spike in more than a year.
    Cattle have rallied since reaching a six-year low last week,
even as a U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly report due on
Friday was expected to show larger cattle supplies available for
meat packers and as wholesale beef traded at the lowest levels
since 2012.  
    "We're looking at profit-taking in the cattle," CHS Hedging
analyst Steve Wagner said.
    Technical buying also was noted after cattle futures
surpassed their 10-day moving average.    
    Packers earlier boosted their bids to $98 per cwt for cattle
in U.S. Plains cash markets while feedlots were offering cattle
at $101 to $102, with trade potentially developing on Friday at
prices higher than trades of $97 to $98 last week, feedlot
sources said.    
    Choice-grade wholesale beef extended the steep losses posted
on Wednesday, easing 55 cents to $177.89 per cwt, USDA said
after the close of futures trading.
    CME November feeder cattle settled 4.025 cents higher
at 118.850 cents per lb, supported by a downturn in corn futures
 at the Chicago Board of Trade. Feeder cattle and corn
prices typically move in opposite directions as higher grain
prices can boost costs and lower demand from ranchers buying
cows to fatten for slaughter on corn.
    CME December lean hogs finished 0.075 cent lower at
41.100 cents per lb while many deferred contracts <0#LH:>
notched narrow gains. 
    Hog prices were consolidating after hitting 14-year lows on
Wednesday as record-large U.S. hog and pork supplies continued
to hang over the market.
    Cash hog prices in the top market of Iowa and southern
Minnesota were down slightly and wholesale pork prices eased 49
cents to $72.52 per cwt, according to the USDA. 
 

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
