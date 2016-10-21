FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
LIVESTOCK-Cattle hits 2-week high on technical buying, hogs also up
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

LIVESTOCK-Cattle hits 2-week high on technical buying, hogs also up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures climbed
to a roughly two-week high on Friday, boosted by chart-based
buying ahead of a government supply report that was released
after the close, traders said.
    Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle extended steep gains
from the previous session, with the two-day percentage rise of
4.9 percent the largest since December. CME December live cattle
 finished 1.750 cents higher at 101.875 cents per lb, in a
rebound from last week's six-year lows.
    "Live cattle futures have clearly put in another short-term
low and may have put in a more significant bottom last week,
based on the technical action," brokerage Brock Associates said
in a note to clients.
    The higher prices came ahead of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly Cattle on Feed report, which was released
after the close of trading and showed fewer-than-expected cattle
placed on feed to fatten for slaughter. 
    Cattle placements during September of 1.905 million head
were 98 percent of last year, down sharply from an average of
analysts polled by Reuters of 103.6 percent and the lowest
September total in USDA data going back to 1996.
    USDA separately said 520.72 million lbs of beef and 642.04
million lbs of pork were in cold storage, above analyst
estimates of 494.4 million lbs beef and 628.8 million lbs pork.
 
    Rich Nelson, analyst at Allendale Inc, said the USDA's
cattle report was bullish but potential support could be offset
by the cold storage data. However, the cold storage report
generally is seen as less of a market mover, as slaughter data
is seen as a better indication of current market dynamics than
data of meat in storage.
    "I would temper my enthusiasm because the cold storage had a
little more beef than expected," Nelson said, adding that live
cattle futures should add to gains when trade resumes on Monday.
    Feeder cattle and lean hog futures also were mostly higher,
rallying from recent multiyear lows on technical buying.
    CME November feeder cattle finished 0.850 cent higher
at 119.700 cents per lb and CME December lean hogs were
up 0.750 cent to 41.850 cents per lb.
    USDA said pork packers expected to slaughter 317,000 hogs on
Saturday, which would bring the week's total hog slaughter to a
record-large 2.514 million head. 
    

 (Additional reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Tom
Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.