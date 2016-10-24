FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rally 3rd straight session to 3-week high
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 24, 2016

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rally 3rd straight session to 3-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Feeder cattle ends up sharply
    * Lean hog futures finish higher

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures rose for a third consecutive session to
their highest level in three weeks, fueled by Friday's strong
cash prices and the U.S. government's bullish monthly
Cattle-On-Feed report, traders said.
    Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed 2.0
percent less cattle entered feedlots in September than a year
ago, which resulted in a record low for that month. 
    Last week packers in the U.S. Plains paid mostly $99 to $100
for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle that fetched $97 to $98 the
week before.       
    "Friday's report was friendly for the short-term, but more
importantly was the cash activity that occurred," said Archer
Financial Services broker Dennis Smith. 
    He added that investors may be anticipating a potential gap,
or hole, in supplies after some ranchers earlier sold their
animals ahead to schedule as cattle prices declined amid
abundant supplies of beef, pork and chicken.
    Futures' advances accelerated after they rolled through
technical resistance levels, which triggered buy stops and fund
buying.
    October live cattle closed 1.975 cents per pound
higher at 103.125 cents, and most-actively traded December
 closed up 2.375 cents to 104.250 cents.
    Both contracts finished above their respective 40-day moving
average of 102.57 and 103.46 cents.
    Weaker corn prices, higher cash feeder cattle prices and
more live cattle market advances lifted CME feeder cattle.
    October feeders, which will expire on Thursday,
ended up 0.500 cent per pound to 122.375 cents. Most-actively
traded November finished 2.825 cents higher at 122.525
cents.
       
    HOG FUTURES UP WITH CATTLE
    CME lean hogs drew strength from Monday morning's steady
cash prices and firmer wholesale pork values, said traders.
    They said technical buying and the neighboring cattle market
rally contributed to hog futures advances.
    December lean hogs finished 1.350 cents per pound
higher at 43.200 cents, and February 0.975 cent higher at 49.700
cents.
    Both trading months settled above their respective 10-day
moving average of 42.32 cents and 49.45 cents. 
    Midwest hog merchants believe fewer hogs will be available
in early November after the prolonged downtrend in cash prices
forced farmers to market their hogs sooner than they would have
otherwise.    
    But the Archer broker, Smith, is not convinced processors
will pay more for hogs, especially if wholesale pork values bow
to already record numbers of hogs at lower prices, which
enhanced packer profits.
    "That would sort of defy gravity so to speak," he said.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
