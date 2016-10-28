FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rise again; live cattle end mostly lower
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rise again; live cattle end mostly lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean
hog contracts landed in positive territory for a second straight
day on Friday, lifted by short-covering and technical buying
that offset bearish fundamentals, traders said.
    December lean hogs closed 1.425 cents per pound
higher at 46.800 cents, and February ended 1.675 cents
higher at 54.000 cents.
    Both contracts finished above their respective 40-day moving
averages of 46.59 and 52.34 cents.
    Futures made headway even though wholesale pork and
slaughter-ready, or cash, hog prices stumbled amid abundant
supplies before the end of October Pork Month on Monday.
    "I was looking for a light at the end of the tunnel, but it
looks pretty dim," an Indiana hog merchant said regarding the
potential for further near-term cash price weakness.
    Friday afternoon's wholesale pork values sagged 48 cents to
$72.89 per cwt from Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said.
    Separate USDA data on Friday afternoon showed cash hog
prices in Iowa/Minnesota at $45.73 per cwt, down 24 cents from
Thursday.
    Smithfield Foods plans to resume full production 
at its Tar Heel, North Carolina hog plant on Monday, which was
closed on Thursday and Friday due to "operational issues" as a
result of Hurricane Matthew, a company spokeswoman said on
Thursday.  
    The U.S. government estimated Friday's overall industry hog
slaughter at 403,000 head, down 31,000 from last week.
    
    MOSTLY LOWER CATTLE FUTURES
    CME live cattle futures turned mostly lower on
profit-taking after digesting this week's better-than-expected
cash prices that underpinned the October contract, said traders.
    October live cattle, which will expire on Monday,
closed up 0.075 cent per pound to 104.200 cents. Most actively
traded December ended 0.800 cent lower at 104.350 cents,
and February 0.625 cent lower at 104.925 cents.
    This week packers in the U.S. Plains paid $104 to $105 per
cwt for cash cattle, up as much as $5 from a week ago, said
analysts and feedlot sources.
    They said hefty packer profits, this week's two-day futures
rally and higher prices for cattle paid at Wednesday's Fed
Cattle Exchange auction emboldened feedlots to hold out for more
money.
    Earlier on Friday, market bulls were further encouraged by
the upswing in wholesale beef prices as grocers prepare to
feature meat proteins other than pork in early November.
    CME feeder cattle closed down sharply on profit-taking, 
technical selling and back-month live cattle futures losses.    
November feeders finished 2.325 cents per pound lower at
121.550 cents.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.