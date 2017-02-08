* Feeder cattle end sharply lower * Hog contracts close mostly weaker By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, Feb 8 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished lower on Wednesday, pressured by softer wholesale beef values and some preliminary cash prices that fell short of expectations, traders said. They said sell stops and fund liquidation compounded market losses. February live cattle closed 0.900 cent per pound lower at 116.775 cents, and April 1.750 cents lower at 114.750 cents. Both contracts fell below where their respective 10-day and 40-day moving averages converged at 116.974 and 115.557 cents. Wednesday morning's choice wholesale beef price slipped 15 cents per cwt to $189.81 from Tuesday. Select cuts fell $1.03 to $186.75, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. On Wednesday, 3,600 animals at the Fed Cattle Exchange (FCE) on average brought $117.50 per cwt versus last week's $119 average. But the high end of the sales range there was $120.50. After the futures market closed, slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle traded at $120 per cwt in Kansas and Texas, up from $119 in the U.S. Plains a week ago. The $120 per cwt Plains trade is fairly consistent with the high end of FCE's results, said CHS Hedging analyst Steve Wagner. "The key is if somebody blinks and pays $120 in Nebraska because it was at the low end of the FCE range of $115," he said. Tight packer inventories stirred competition for supplies at a time when processors are grappling with extremely poor margins. CME feeder cattle followed live cattle futures lower. March feeders closed down 1.925 cents per pound at 122.300 cents. MOSTLY WEAKER HOG FUTURES Firmer cash and wholesale pork prices lifted CME February lean hogs to a fresh contract high, traders said. But, they said, profit-taking and technical selling pressured other trading months. February hogs , which will expire on Feb. 14, ended 0.975 cent per lb higher at 73.350 cents, and hit a new contract high of 73.450 cents. Most actively traded April closed 0.450 cent lower at 71.725 cents, and May finished down 0.275 cent to 75.725 cents. Wednesday morning's cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota averaged $69.33 per cwt, 62 cents higher than on Tuesday, the USDA said. Separate U.S. government data showed the average wholesale pork price, or cutout, up 31 cents per cwt to $85.69 from Tuesday, mostly led by $1.36 higher pork bellies. The pork cutout was led by speculation regarding a bacon shortage, which is not the case given plentiful supplies, said CHS Hedging's Wagner. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Dan Grebler)