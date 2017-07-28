FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures sag on cash prices, Japan news
July 28, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 4 hours ago

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures sag on cash prices, Japan news

2 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle close down sharply
    * Lean hog contracts finish lower

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange
live cattle settled lower on Friday, weighed by weaker cash
prices and word that Japan plans to hike tariffs on U.S. frozen
beef, said traders.
    Japan will raise tariffs from August on imports of frozen
beef from the United States to protect domestic producers,
Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Friday.             
    August         ended 1.400 cents per pound lower at 112.900
cents per pound, and October         1.150 cents lower at
112.425 cents.
    Some blamed futures' retreat on the Japan news while others
are still pointing to last Friday’s USDA reports, said Cassandra
Fish, author of industry blog The Beef.             
    "Neither is new news, but someone always looks for a
‘reason’ to explain market action," she said.
    Market participants also mulled lower market-ready, or cash,
cattle returns this week partly due to seasonally slumping
wholesale beef values.           
    Packers this week paid $117 to $118 per cwt for cash cattle,
down as much as $3 from a week earlier.
    Futures market activity may prove volatile on Monday, as
investors adjust positions on the final day of trading for July,
a trader said.
    Profit-taking and live cattle futures selling undercut CME
feeder cattle contracts.
    August feeders         ended 1.775 cents per pound lower at 
146.050 cents.

    LOWER HOG MARKET CLOSE
    Softer cash and wholesale pork prices amid seasonally
building supplies pressured CME lean hogs.
    August         closed 0.850 cent per pound lower at 81.400
cents, and October         1.175 cents to 66.500 cents.

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by James Dalgleish)

