23 minutes ago
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on cash price discount
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
August 2, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 23 minutes ago

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on cash price discount

3 Min Read

    * Feeder cattle finishes higher
    * Hog market closes up sharply

    By Theopolis Waters
    CHICAGO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures climbed higher on Wednesday, driven by
short-covering and futures' discounts to early-week cash prices,
traders said.
    Buy stops and fund buying enhanced market advances, they
said.
    August         ended 1.725 cent per pound higher at 114.525
cents per pound, and October         1.800 cents higher at
114.675 cents.
    Both contracts topped their respective 10-day moving average
of 114.018 and 114.053 cents.
    On Wednesday some market-ready, or cash, cattle in Kansas
brought $116 to $117 per cwt, steady to down $1 from last week.
But a few cattle in Nebraska fetched $118, up $1 versus a week
ago.
    Those trades followed Wednesday morning's Fed Cattle
Exchange sale of $116 per cwt, down from $117.50 to $118.25 a
week earlier.
    Profitable packer margins and tight supplies in parts of the
Plains emboldened sellers to hold out for at least $119 for
remaining cattle, feedlot sources said.        
    However, some processors are reluctant to bid up for
supplies given seasonally sluggish wholesale beef demand and
anticipation of building supplies in the coming
months.          
    CME feeder cattle drew support from technical buying and
higher live cattle futures.
    August feeders         ended up 1.075 cents per pound to
150.250 cents.
    
    HOG FUTURES RALLY
    Bargain buying and CME lean hog futures' discounts to the
exchange's hog index for July 31 at 87.70 cents pared some of
the market's recent losses, said traders.
    August        , which expires on Aug. 14, closed 2.150 cents
per pound higher at 81.950 cents, and above the 20-day moving
average of 81.538 cents. Most actively traded October        
ended 1.825 cents higher at 66.225 cents.
    Packers on Wednesday bought hogs for less money as supplies
began their seasonal increase, said traders and analysts.
    "More hogs is an issue of the time of the year, and there
are even more numbers in front of us," said Sterling Marketing
Inc president John Nalivka.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that from
Monday to Wednesday packers processed 1.313 million hogs, 
13,000 more than last week and 87,000 more than a year earlier.
    Grocers paid more for pork ahead of some plants shutting
down for periodic seasonal floater holidays, traders and
analysts said.                  
    At this time of the year, packers give employees floater
holidays, or time off in exchange for work during winter
holidays.

 (Editing by Richard Chang)

