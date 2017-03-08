FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hogs mostly higher on cash gains, technicals
March 8, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 5 months ago

LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hogs mostly higher on cash gains, technicals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Michael Hirtzer
    CHICAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - Cattle        and hog       
futures were mostly higher at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on
Wednesday, lifted by technical buying and gains in cash
livestock markets, traders said.
    Higher prices for wholesale beef and some pork cuts
bolstered profit margins for meat packers, increasing demand for
cattle and hogs at slaughter plants.
    CME April live cattle        settled 0.625 cent higher at
115.975 cents per pound while April feeder cattle        were up
0.425 cent to 122.775 cents.
    "The cash market is in pretty good shape. The beef market is
going to go down - everyone knows that - but you have a pretty
wide margin in there for the cattle," said Kevin Bost, president
of Procurement Strategies Inc.
    Bost added that beef prices could begin to ease soon as
buyers slow purchasing due to recent high prices.    
    Choice-grade wholesale beef was up $1.61 to $213.61 per cwt,
the highest since July, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture. Average beef packer profit margins were $50.85 per
head, up from a negative $3.05 a week ago, according to
HedgersEdge LLC.                   
    Cash cattle in Kansas at midday traded at $125 per cwt,
about steady with sales last week, while cash cattle prices were
up as much as $2 to $126 in Nebraska, feedlot sources said.  
The higher cattle prices came despite weaker trades at the
weekly online Fed Cattle Exchange, where the average sale price
fell to $123.69 per cwt, from $124.99 a week ago.
    Firefighters continued to battle wildfires in the Plains
cattle region that have already killed six people, scorched more
than 1 million acres and resulted in hundreds of livestock
deaths.                 
     
    HOGS UP SECOND DAY
    Lean hog futures were mostly higher, with front-month April
hogs        rising for the second straight session, finishing
0.375 cent higher at 68.425 cents per pound. June hogs       
were down 0.100 cent to 77.325 cents.
    Cash hogs were down 63 cents to an average of $68.02 per cwt
in the top market of Iowa and southern Minnesota, after gaining
by nearly a $1 on Tuesday, according to USDA.         
    Wholesale pork was down 65 cents to $81.06 per cwt.         
    "Hog supplies remain ample to meet packer demand, even
though packer margins remain strong and packers are likely
starting to buy for next week's slaughter schedule," brokerage
Brock Report said in a note to clients.
    

 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Chris
Reese)

